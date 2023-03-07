Ezekwesili Alerts SSS On CBN Governor Emefiele

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has alerted the State Secret Service on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

According to her, Emefiele privatized the CBN and abused his powers in formulating an unfavourable monetary policy.

Ezekwesili tweeted, “Emefiele privatized @cenbank before our eyes and abused the powers he has to lead our monetary policy. See where it landed the economy and Citizens.

“The DG of SSS must note that any attempt to privatize the agency for personal vendettas against Citizens will not work. Never.”

Her tweet comes amidst suffering in the country due to the naira redesign policy of the CBN.

The policy redesigned the higher denominations of the currency and demanded Nigerians to swap them for the new ones.

However, the old notes were taken from Nigerians who hardly got an exchange in new notes.

This led to scarcity of the naira in what is now termed cash crunch.