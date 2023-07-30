Extradite Simon Ekpa From Finland, Uzodinma Urges FG

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has urged the Federal Government to extradite the self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, to Nigeria from Finland.

According to him, this would enable Ekpa to participate in the sit-at-home protest he orders to be observed in the South-East.

Uzodinma also added that the extradition lead to Ekpa facing punishment for his crimes in the region.

The Governor stated this at the Imp Government House in Owerri when he received the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu, Major General Hassan Dauda.

“What is topmost in our cases is this popular sit-at-home order.

“There’s one man called Simon Ekpa somewhere in Finland.

“It is our hope that the security agencies, particularly the military, working with the Federal Government, will be able to either bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to also sit at home with us or be made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.