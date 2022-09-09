Expose Link Between PDP Top Figure, Tukur Mamu, FFK Urges Security Agencies

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, has a link with a top figure in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is as he commended security agencies for Mamu’s arrest, describing it as the biggest breakthrough in the fight against insurgency.

The former minister urged security agencies not to rest on their oars but go after those he’s connected to.

He tweeted, “The biggest breakthrough in the fight against BH & ISWAP is the arrest, repatriation & detention of Tukur Mamu who is an accomplice to the terrorists and who negotiates for ransoms on their behalf.

“I commend the noble & patriotic efforts of the DSS and NIA in this respect.

“I urge them to go after his associates and other highly placed individuals that are close to him & that have also spoken & negotiated for the terrorists in the past.

“Finally, I call on them to establish precisely what the link is between him and a leading figure in the PDP.”