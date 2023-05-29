Expect Tinubu’s Cabinet Within 60 Days – Faleke

A Promise of Timely Action

James Faleke, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), shared insights on the forthcoming inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Faleke revealed that Tinubu is set to unveil his cabinet within the first 60 days of his presidency, in accordance with the law.

The anticipation of this crucial step highlights the commitment of the new administration to hit the ground running.

An Emphasis on Constitutional Requirements

During an interview with Channels Television at Eagle Square, the venue of the inauguration, Faleke emphasized the legal obligation for President Tinubu to announce his cabinet within the stipulated 60-day period.

Although the President can announce his cabinet members at any time, Faleke stressed the importance of adhering to the constitutional timeframe, demonstrating the commitment to transparency and efficient governance.

Faleke said, “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime, but I know he must do it within 60 days.”

A Prerogative of Selection

When asked if he would like to serve in President Tinubu’s cabinet, Faleke expressed that the decision lies solely with the APC powerbroker.

Recognizing Tinubu’s prerogative to choose his team, Faleke showcased a spirit of loyalty and deference to the leader’s judgment.

This sentiment reinforces the principle of trust within the party and affirms the importance of selecting competent individuals to steer the nation toward progress.