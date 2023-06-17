Expect More Giant Strides, Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagosians

Barely three weeks after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy took the oath to kick off their second term, the wheel of governance in Lagos State is turning on a fresh momentum with the swearing-in of the first set of key members of the State cabinet, on Friday.

The Governor inaugurated the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, a former Federal Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC).

The ceremony, held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Alausa, also witnessed the swearing in of re-appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

Salu-Hundeyin’s appointment as SSG followed her acting national leadership role at NPC, where she supervised the full digitisation of the Commission’s activities. She is of Awori descent from Alimosho area of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said the Chief of Staff and his deputy earned their return to their roles purely on merit, having performed with records of accomplishments in their first appointments. He urged them to see their re-appointment as another call for greater commitment to the service of the people of Lagos, asking them to exhibit positive attributes and recommit their efforts towards bringing about improved governance and purposeful leadership to the State’s citizens.

The Governor said: “We are witnessing the first set of key members of our administration, who will assist Mr. Deputy Governor and myself in piloting the affairs of our State of Excellence and achieving our renewed goals of facilitating the rising of Greater Lagos for another four years. I congratulate Mr. Tayo Ayinde and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo on their re-appointment as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff.

“The decision to bring you on board once again in the same capacities as done in the first term is a testament and indication to your high level of performance, competence, hard work and your unparalleled loyalty you have shown. You both are deserving of this opportunity and you earned it. Your re-appointment is a call to greater commitment to the service of the people of Lagos.

“I also congratulate and welcome Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin on board as the new Secretary to the State Government. She is an erudite and experienced solicitor of the Supreme Court with over three decades of experience at the bar. Given her track record and proven dedication to the promotion of the interest of Lagos, which she demonstrated admirably at the NPC, I have no doubts she will be of great value to this administration.”

Sanwo-Olu reminded the appointees that their engagement must be seen as a call to serve the people in their respective roles, urging them to bring their talents and knowledge to bear on the planning, development and implementation of State policies, programmes and initiatives aimed to enhance socio-economic growth and development of Lagos.

The Governor told the appointees to reciprocate the opportunity given them by working hard and ensuring smooth implementation of the administration’s “THEMES Plus” development agenda across key areas that would have greater impact on the State economy and the residents.

“Our commitment to build a sustainable future for our citizens is unshaken, our will is unwavering. We will do everything on our part to ensure that we surpass all of our successes in our first tenure. The team which Mr. Deputy Governor and myself will be putting together will ensure that every fibre we have will be put into the service of Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu said governance would be redefined in the State, with the assumption of office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Governor recommitted the State to working with the Federal Government to ensure more dividends of democracy for Lagosians.

The Governor thanked the immediate past SSG, Mrs. Folasade Jaji, for her invaluable service and contributions to the success recorded by his administration in first term.

Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the first tenure of the Sanwo-Olu administration recorded significant progress and high level of performance due to the determination, collaborations, commitments and team work of the previous cabinet members.

Muri-Okunola said the Governor’s approval of the appointees’ nomination resulted from careful examination of details of their antecedents, records of service and records of achievements prior to making the decision.

“High expectations of the ever increasing population of Lagos is the basis for Mr. Governor’s painstaking consideration and efforts at the appointment of the new cabinet members for the purpose of not only maintaining the standard but also to meet the yearnings and surpassing the already laid standard informed the choice of appointment and reappointment of these tested and trusted persons of high integrity by Mr. Governor,” the Head of Service said.

Salu-Hundeyin, giving a note of assurance on behalf of her colleagues, said the appointees swore to be diligent, selfless and dedicated in their service to the State.

“Mr. Governor, we will give nothing but 100 per cent loyalty to your administration and to the people of Lagos,” she said.

