Expect More Coup In Africa – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the world should expect more coups in the French-speaking West and Central African countries.

Fani-Kayode said this on Wednesday in reaction to the coup staged in Gabon by the military to topple the democratic government of President Ali Bongo, who had been in power since 2009.

The coup took place days after Bongo was announced as the winner of the presidential election in Gabon on Saturday.

Dissatisfied with Bongo’s family’s 53-year rule in power, the military overthrew him on Wednesday.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode said on X platform, “BREAKING NEWS: Sadly another coup has taken place in Africa

“This time it is in the nation of Gabon where President Ali Bongo (pictured below), who together with his late father Alhaj Bongo, had been in power for the last 53 years has been toppled and removed from office.[/b]

“It appears that the warning I gave in my last essay, titled ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory To Our Name?’, was prophetic. I am not surprised that this has happened and frankly we should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa for the reasons I stated in that essay. I wonder whether ECOWAS or the African Union will threaten to invade Gabon as well?”