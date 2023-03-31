Expansion Of Rivers Abattoir Will Create More Jobs – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the expansion of the ultramodern abattoir being constructed in Mgbuosimini community, Rumueme will now include an open spaced market and a motor park.

Governor Wike made the announcement on Thursday , when he visited the project site to inspect the progress of work done on the world class abattoir designed with the capacity to slaughter 400 cattle, 1500 goats and sheep in one day.

The Rivers State governor, who spoke to some residents who thronged out to herald his arrival and waited until he was done with his inspection tour, appealed to them to continue to give the contractor the needed support so that the project could be completed on schedule.

“We are almost finishing the slaughter house and then we are building a market on this side. And we have to commission it before I leave office. So, that is what I want to tell all of you.

“We want to start the park and the market immediately and that will create jobs for us. And I will make sure that those who are around here will be the direct beneficiaries of this jobs.”

Governor Wike however, frowned at the slow space of work on the world class modern abattoir project which is fully automated with the state-of-the- art facilities.

The Governor stated that the extent of work already achieved on the project does not meet his expectation because the entire 100 percent contract sum had been paid to the contractor.

Governor Wike inspected the meat mart, administrative building, internal roads, shore protection work, veterinary clinics and the laboratories structures that will check the health of animals before, and also the tissues when being slaughtered.

“We have paid hundred percent. I just approved award of contract for the market to compliment the slaughter.

“But the quality of job; well done, we are satisfied. They have told me that before the end of April, they would have completed the abattoir which is a modern abattoir.”

Governor reflected on the state of the former slaughter that was located at Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout and the unhygienic environment that traders conducted their activities, which was unacceptable.

“But this is a modern abattoir were animals, cows and goats would be killed in a more civilized way as it is done according to international best practices.”

Governor Wike also used the opportunity to thank residents of Mgbuosimini community for supporting and voting for PDP in the last general election.

“The incoming governor will not disappoint you people. He will even do better than me with your support. You can go home and sleep with your two eyes close.”

Governor Wike, also inspected the progress of work done at the magistrates’ court premises along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

The governor said the project should have been completed by December, 2022, but the delay was caused by some minor amendments made on the structural work.

He explained that the expectation on the contractor now is to complete the external works and had it over by the end of April because the interior furnishing is completed.

“This magistrates’ court will be the best in the country. In fact, people call me and ask what kind of magistrates’ court we talking about to have this kind of structure.

“I said, well, we must give the best to enhance quality of work from them(magistrates). If you want them to give their best, the environment where they work must also be conducive.”

Speaking on how the facility will be maintained, governor Wike explained that the use of alucobond panels in the front view, indicates that there will be reduced cost of maintenance.

Governor Wike pointed out that the Chief Judge is in charge of the judiciary and has to factor into their yearly budget money that will be required for the maintenance of the magistrate courts

“It will not require much, just that what happens here (in this country) is that most of us lack the culture of maintenance. Some people believe that government property is not their property and therefore they don’t care.

“But for me, where ever you stay, you must assumed that it is your property and you maintain it the way you maintain your own personal property.

“So, for me, I believe that the Chief Judge will do the right thing to making sure that these structures are well maintained, because nobody will come here and see such structures and then in the next few years the structures are unkept.

“Nobody will be happy about that. I believe that the Chief Judge will do the needful.”