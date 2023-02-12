Excitement As Thousands Benefit From Sanwo-Olu Cash Transfer

The Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that over 11,000 vulnerable residents of the State are benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) initiative of the State Government designed to ameliorate poverty in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed this while interacting with beneficiaries of the National Social Investment programme at an event organised by the State’s Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment held recently at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, “It is an indisputable fact that the Social Investment Programme comprising the Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmermoni), National Home Grown School Feeding and the N-Power programme, has continued to make a positive impact in the lives of the beneficiaries and the economy across the country.

He disclosed that his administration approved the commencement and implementation of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in April, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the sufferings of the poor and vulnerable residents in Lagos State, stressing that, presently, over 11,000 households across 12 LGAs/LCDAs have been enrolled under the CCT programme which would soon be cascaded to the remaining of LGAs/LCDAs”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu promised to continue to collaborate with the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that Lagosians receive a fair share of the Social Intervention Programmes.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, in her address, commended the beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) for attending the session.

She informed that the programme was the result of the great humanitarian strides and efforts of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and particularly, his compassion towards the downtrodden, vulnerable and indigent residents in the State.

Emphasising that the N-Power programme, which was strategically established to equip young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 35 years with the tools and skills necessary to succeed and thrive, the Commissioner said the state government has so far done well with the programme.

Arobieke informed that the social intervention programmes, being implemented by the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), through the NSIP, focus on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youths and women.

It should be noted that N-Power Programme, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Household Uplifting Programme, otherwise known as Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) programmes, were initially under the Office of the Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), but were moved to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in 2019 following the creation of the Ministry.