Ex-Nigerian International Daniel Joshua Bedridden For 15yrs

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has paid a visit to Daniel Joshua, an ex-Nigerian International who played for the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles.

Joshua has been bedridden for 15 years in Kaduna after he sustained a spinal cord injury as a result of the car crash that happened when he was driving to the Minna Eagles camp on the invitation of the Nigeria Football Federation, Sani said 8n a tweet.

The former lawmaker added, “Niger State Government under the Leadership of Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu graciously paid for his treatment to a certain point and then stopped. The NFF just gave him 500k and abandoned him to his fate.

“The man who suspended signing millions of euros contract with Atletico Madrid to come and play for his country has been neglected by the sporting authorities of his country.

“The MON National honours award holder scored a major goal in the Korea 2007 World Cup victory.

“Our Government demands for patriotism from our Sportsmen and Women and abandon them in their moments of need.

“This new Government and the new leadership of the @thenff should come to his aid and others in similar situations.”