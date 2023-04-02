Ex-Convict, 17 Others Convicted For Internet Fraud

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of a serial internet fraudster and ex-convict, Olayinka Ridwan Olatunji to two years imprisonment and a fine of N500, 000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) before Justice Demi Ajayi of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State for internet- related fraud.

Olatunji had on October 21, 2022, been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for a similar offence.

Also, seventeen (17) cybercriminals were convicted and sentenced various jail terms before Justices Ladiran Akintola, Mohammed Owolabi, Iyabo Yerima and Olusola Adetujoye of the Oyo State High Court and Justices Olugboyega Ogunfowora and A.A. Babawale of the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta.

The convicts are Oyeyemi Lukman Oluwaseun, Salaudeen Yunusa Olamilekan, Sadiq Adekola Ahmad, Ali Akorede Omosebi, Adebola Ayomikun Adetosoye, Toheeb Olalekan Adeleye and Aliu Sodiq Alabi.

Others are Oyesanya Oyekole Olakunle, Adekunle Damilare, Olalekan Habeeb Aremu, Adeagbo Toyeeb Tola, Fabiyi Lukumon Ayo, Tobiloba Isiah Seyi Adams, Akinrinola Saheed Abiodun, Nwaoha Christian Israel Adetola and Hassan Nofiu Ayomide.

The convicts were prosecuted by the EFCC between March 6, 2023 and March 30, 2023 on separate one count charge each. They all pleaded “guilty” when the charges were read to them.

Consequently, prosecution counsel, Akorede Olushesi, Musa Galandanchi, Modupe Akinkoye, Chidiebere Okoli, Oyelakin Oyediran, Mabas Mabur, Lanre Suleiman and Samsudeen Bashir reviewed the facts of the cases, tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence and urged the courts to convict and sentenced the defendants as charged.

Omosebi, Adetosoye and Adeleye were convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment while Oyesanya, Adekunle, Fabiyi, Adams and Ahmad were convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment but they were given an option of N50, 000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine each.

Also, Akinrinola was sentenced to one year community service while Oyeyemi and Alabi were sentenced to six months community service each. Olalekan and Adeagbo were convicted and sentenced to four months community service each.

Furthermore, Nwaoha, Osibanjo and Hassan were convicted and sentenced to two months community service each while Salaudeen was convicted and sentenced to a fine of N40,000.00 (Forty Thousand Naira).

The Courts ordered that the convicts restitute their victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.