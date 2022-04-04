Ex-Commandant Of Disciplinary Corps Sentenced To Two Years Imprisonment

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has secured a conviction against Mr. Sola Oyedeji, a former Commandant of Osun State Disciplinary Corps.

Oyedeji, who was standing trial on a ten-count charge of stealing and forgery was sentenced by Justice Adepele Ojo of Osun State High Court 1, Osogbo, Osun State.

The trial of the ex-Commandant started in 2011 when he was arraigned for stealing the sum of N3.1 million being subvention meant for the salaries of members of the Corps. He was arraigned under Sections 390 and 467 of the Criminal Code Act.

Oyedeji was alleged to have stolen the money when he failed to pay the salaries of members of the Corps in May 2007 after it was released to him by the state government.

Justice Ojo sentenced Oyedeji to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour, with option of fine of N100,000 on each of the count, including the refund of the amount stolen to the state coffers. His sentence is to run concurrently.