Ex-CAF President Issa Hayatou is Dead

Issa Hayatou, a pivotal figure in African football, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024, just one day before his 78th birthday. The Cameroonian sports administrator led the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from 1988 to 2017, shaping the landscape of the sport on the continent.

CAF has expressed profound sadness at the loss of what they described as a “great leader” who dedicated his life to the development of football in Africa. Tributes have poured in from across the globe, highlighting Hayatou’s significant contributions to the game.

During his nearly three-decade tenure as CAF president, Hayatou was instrumental in elevating African football on the world stage. He successfully increased the number of African teams qualifying for the FIFA World Cup from two to five. His most notable achievement was securing the 2010 World Cup for South Africa, marking the first time the tournament was held on African soil.

Hayatou’s influence extended beyond CAF. He served multiple terms as FIFA’s senior vice president and acted as interim president during a critical period in the organization’s history. He also held honorary membership with the International Olympic Committee, underscoring his broad impact on international sports.