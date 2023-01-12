Ex- ABU VC, Bursar Arraigned for N1bn Fraud

Professor Ibrahim Garba, and Ibrahim Shehu Usman, former Vice Chancellor and Bursar respectively of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria were today arraigned before Justice A. A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court

on an eight-count charge bordering on theft and money laundering to the tune of over N1billion by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The arraignment followed months of discreet investigation triggered by a petition accusing the duo of diverting monies meant for the renovation of the popular Kongo Conference Hotel, Zaria.

The investigation established that over one billion Naira was allegedly stolen from different accounts of the institution by the defendants and diverted into their private accounts.