Everton FC’s 10-Point Deduction Reduced to Six

Everton FC’s uphill battle against a significant 10-point deduction has resulted in a notable victory, as an independent board has decided to reduce the penalty to six points following a successful appeal.

The Premier League club found itself in hot water last November when it was slapped with the hefty point deduction after breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) during the 2021-22 season.

The severity of the punishment, unprecedented in league history, was meted out after a thorough examination revealed Everton’s £124.5 million loss, surpassing the £105 million threshold permitted annually under the PSR guidelines. The decision came after a rigorous five-day hearing held last October.

However, Everton’s top brass vehemently contested the verdict, labeling it as “wholly disproportionate and unjust.” In a bid to overturn the ruling, the club launched extensive appeal efforts.

In January, Everton took its case to an independent board, initiating a month-long hearing process. The outcome of this appeal has now seen the Toffees successfully recover four points from the initial 10-point penalty imposed by the Premier League.

An Everton statement said: “Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect.

“While the club is still digesting the appeal board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

“The club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original commission’s finding that the club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the club on appeal. The club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.

“Notwithstanding the appeal board’s decision, and the positive outcome, the club remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League in respect of the ongoing proceedings brought for the accounting period ending in June 2023.”