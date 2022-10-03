Even Ronaldo Has Confidence Dips, Says Klopp On Liverpool Struggle

In this file photo, Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not immune from confidence issues as he seeks to find a solution to his side’s frustrating inconsistency.

Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton, after recovering from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, was an example of the wider malaise affecting the team.

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League after just two wins from seven matches and are already 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Klopp is staying patient but knows Tuesday’s Champions League tie at home to Rangers has become a key game, with Liverpool having already lost once in Group A.

“People can ask how could it happen that these players are not full of confidence,” said the German. “Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo (reduced to a substitute role at Manchester United) at this moment is top of his confidence levels?

“He was for ages the best player in the world and now it is not going his way and it is not exactly the same. That happens to all of us.

“Lionel Messi played last season (his first at Paris Saint-Germain) where it was not exactly the same because these kind of things are really important to all of us and you have to work for it.

“You have to take the little things to take a step in the right direction and be really ready for the moment when it is back and that is what we are doing.”

Klopp has pointed out that it has been difficult to establish momentum due to interruptions in Liverpool’s schedule — two of the club’s matches were postponed after Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month.

The team bounced back from a humiliating 4-1 defeat in Napoli in their Champions League opener to beat Ajax with a last-gasp winner but then went nearly three weeks without a game.

AFP