Entertainment

Evangelist Lambasts Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo, Over Engagement Ring

Anthony Adeniyi
Mercy Chinwo

An Evangelist identified as Victor Edet has accused gospel singer Mercy Chinwo of going against God in her engagement.

According to him, the gospel singer went against God by wearing ring and makeup during her engagement.

Sharing on social media, the evangelist said such lifestyle is not befitting of a Christian.

He shared a photo of Mercy and her fiance on his Facebook page and wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS to you Mercy.
Meanwhile, Using Ring for engagement or Wedding engagement is Completely wrong and Totally unacceptable.

As Christians, the Bible forbids us from using ring’s and Jewelries as stated in Isaiah:3-16-26.

“Wearing Make-Up is another Sin of it’s own. Make-Up are for spoilt people (Pr$stitute) as stated in Jeremiah:4-30, and no spoilt person will enter the kingdom of Heaven.”

