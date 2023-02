An evangelist, Gosple Agochukwu, has said that he found some new naira notes inside one of his bibles.

The evangelist shared pictures of the naira notes via his verified Facebook account on Friday.

He wrote, “ Needed Cash to get something urgent but couldn’t find; I opened one of my bible(s) and found some new Naira notes. Bank of Heaven have supplied me already. Miracle no de tire Jesus. “