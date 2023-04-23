Evacuating Nigerians In Sudan Unsafe – Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time., noting that Aircrafts parked at the Airport in the country were burnt yesterday morning

In a statement by Gabriel Odu of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa noted that Humanitarian Groups are seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people.

She, therefore, appealed to the fighting Parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the country.