European Court Rules in Favour of Super League

European Court of Justice (ECJ) has deemed the thwarting of the proposed Super League inconsistent with European Union law.

This decision deals a substantial blow to the governing bodies of football, FIFA and UEFA, potentially opening the door for the resurrection of the contentious competition.

The ECJ went on to add: “However, the powers of Fifa and Uefa are not subject to any such criteria. Fifa and Uefa are, therefore, abusing a dominant position.

“Moreover, given their arbitrary nature, their rules on approval, control and sanctions must be held to be unjustified restrictions on the freedom to provide services.

“That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved. The Court does not rule on that specific project in its judgment.”

The ECJ’s ruling underscores the imperative for both FIFA and UEFA to uphold powers that are characterized by transparency, objectivity, non-discrimination, and proportionality when dealing with prospective new competitions.

This verdict challenges the previous stance taken by football’s regulatory bodies, as they sought to block the formation of the Super League on grounds that it contravened existing structures and agreements within the sport.