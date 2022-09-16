Europa: Mourinho Slams Roma Striker After 3-0 Win

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has said Andrea Belotti has the virus of a striker but is lacking in scoring goals.

The Portuguese spoke after his side’s 3-0 against HJ Helsinki at the Europa League on Thursday.

“We have super-talented players up front, but we have to play meaner. We have to be mean when it comes to the attack,” Mourinho told reporters after the game.

“You must be mean and nasty if you want to put the ball into the back of the net.

“Belotti also seems to be suffering from this disease we have up front, today I saw him do four or five heel touches. This is not him.

“He has to score, with his knee, with his ass, with his head. He has the virus of a playmaking wizard, whereas he just needs to score. That’s it.”