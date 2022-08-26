Europa League: Man Utd To Face Real Sociedad As Arsenal Draw PSV

2021 Europa league finalists, Manchester United, have been seeded to face Real Sociedad, Moldovan club outfit FC Sheriff and Cypriot team Omononia in the group stage of the 2022/23 tournament.

On the other hand, Arsenal face a tricky test in Group A of the tournament, when they lock horns with, Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s PSV Eindhoven and they also have Zurich and then a 3061kn trip to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s AS Roma are drawn in Group C and will face Ludogorets, Spanish side Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Monaco will take on Red Star Belgrade, Ferencvaros and Turkish champions Trabzonspor in Group H.

Dynamo Kyiv, who lost to Benfica in the Champions League play-offs, will face Rennes, Fenerbahce and AEK Larnaca of Cyprus in Group B.

Lazio and Feyenoord were drawn together in Group F, while French Cup holders Nantes — in their first European campaign in two decades — will play Olympiakos, Freiburg and Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

The group stage will begin on September 8 and concludes on November 3, earlier than usual due to the World Cup in Qatar.

This season’s Europa League final will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, next year.

Europa League Group Stage in full

Group A: Arsenal, PSV, FK Bodo/Glimt, Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C: AS Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D: SC Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor