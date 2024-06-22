Euro 2024: Shearer Suggests Reduced Role for Ronaldo

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer believes Portugal has the potential to win Euro 2024 if Cristiano Ronaldo embraces a reduced role within the team.

Shearer’s comments come ahead of Portugal’s upcoming match against Turkey on Saturday. He pointed out that Ronaldo’s influence on the team could be more effective if he adapts to a lesser role, allowing younger talents to shine.

In Portugal’s opening game against the Czech Republic, Ronaldo did not score, but the team managed a 2-1 victory. This performance has led to discussions about the tactical adjustments needed for the squad to optimize its chances in the tournament.

“This is key to whether Portugal can go on and win the competition, because if he accepts he cannot play 90 minutes every game, that will go a long way to them winning this,” Shearer told BBC One.

“When waking up after games and having that desire to go again, when you are in pain, that hunger and desire to be the very best.

“Everyone speaks in glowing terms about his attitude, it is phenomenal.”