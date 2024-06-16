Euro 2024: Keane Warns of Alexander-Arnold’s Midfield Vulnerability

Roy Keane has expressed concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential role in England’s midfield at Euro 2024, suggesting the Liverpool star could struggle against stronger opponents.

The former Manchester United captain believes Alexander-Arnold, traditionally a right-back, might be exposed in a central midfield position.

Alexander-Arnold, known for his attacking prowess and precise passing, has been trialed in midfield by England manager Gareth Southgate.

This move aims to capitalize on his creative abilities, positioning him alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in a midfield trio. Despite his success at club level, Keane remains skeptical about the 25-year-old’s adaptability in this new role on the international stage.

He said: “It’s all about getting the balance right in your team.

“They’ve got some brilliant individuals, we’ve mentioned that many times before. There are four or five players that would walk into any of the teams in this tournament but it’s getting that balance right.

“Talking about the defensive side of it, they have players who can go and win you football matches but it’s the problem with defending against the better teams.

“I think they’ll be fine in the group, I think Trent will be fine with his positioning in those matches, but it’s against the real top teams that I think he will be found out, very much so.

“In fact, I think he would be ripped to shreds if he plays against one of the better teams in central midfield. I don’t think he’d be up to it.”