Euro 2024: Hungary Beat Scotland Amid Injury Drama

Kevin Csoboth scored deep into injury time as Hungary secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Scotland, keeping their Euro 2024 hopes alive.

The match took a grim turn when Hungary striker Barnabas Varga suffered a serious injury and was stretchered off, leaving his teammates visibly shaken.

Despite the distressing incident, Csoboth’s goal in the 100th minute ensured Hungary remained in contention for a place in the last 16.

The Hungarian Football Federation confirmed that Varga was in stable condition at a Stuttgart hospital following the match.

The incident evoked memories of Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Euro 2020, when Denmark’s players shielded him from view after he suffered a cardiac arrest.