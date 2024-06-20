Euro 2024: England Fail to Top Group with Draw Against Denmark

Gareth Southgate’s England team faced a chorus of boos after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark, missing the chance to secure the top spot in their European Championship group with a game to spare.

Earlier in the day, Serbia’s late equalizer against Slovenia set the stage for England to advance as Group C winners with a victory. Despite Harry Kane’s first group-stage goal since 2018 putting England ahead, Morten Hjulmand’s powerful long-range strike equalized for Denmark, leaving England’s hopes unfulfilled.

The match in Frankfurt revealed weaknesses in England’s performance, raising concerns about their readiness for the tournament’s knockout stages. Southgate’s decision to stick with the same lineup that defeated Serbia initially seemed wise, with England taking an early lead through Kane after Kyle Walker’s clever play.

However, England struggled to maintain their advantage, and Hjulmand’s impressive 30-yard shot off the post brought Denmark level. Both teams had opportunities to secure the win, notably when Phil Foden hit the post before being substituted as part of a triple change that failed to reinvigorate England’s flat performance.

With points shared, attention now turns to England’s upcoming match against Slovenia, as Southgate’s choices and the team’s lackluster display come under scrutiny.