Euro 2024: Billionaire Gives Georgian Players £8.4m

Georgia’s stars have been rewarded with an eye-watering £8.4million cash prize by their country’s former prime minister and billionaire

Bidzina Ivanishvili after reaching the knockout stage of Euro 2024.

Georgia, competing in their first-ever tournament, were looking at a group stage exit last night after going into their final game against Portugal bottom of the table.

But Georgia went into the game and defeated Portugal 2-0 after Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired them ahead against Portugal in the first half. Georges Mikautadze then made it 2-0 in the second half.

According to the Georgian Times, Bidzina Ivanishvili has pledged to award the national side with £ 8.4 million (equivalent to 30 million Georgian Lari).

They’ll next face Spain in the last-16 of the tournament and there could be an even greater incentive for the 74th-ranked team in the world.

Ivanishvili has claimed that, should they beat Luis de la Fuente’s Spain in the next round, they will earn an additional £8.4million.

A statement read: ’30 million Georgian Lari (GEL) will be awarded to the national team’.

‘At the same time, on the initiative of Bidzina Ivanishvili, in case of winning the eighth-final meeting with Spain and advancing to the next stage, the national team of Georgia will receive an additional 30 million GEL as a reward.

‘The honorary chairman of ‘Georgian Dream’ thanks every player of the football team, the coaching staff and the Georgian fans for this historic and dream victory.’