Sports

Euro 2024: Billionaire Gives Georgian Players £8.4m

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
61
Euro 2024

Georgia’s stars have been rewarded with an eye-watering £8.4million cash prize by their country’s former prime minister and billionaire

Bidzina Ivanishvili after reaching the knockout stage of Euro 2024.

Georgia, competing in their first-ever tournament, were looking at a group stage exit last night after going into their final game against Portugal bottom of the table.

But Georgia went into the game and defeated Portugal 2-0 after Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired them ahead against Portugal in the first half. Georges Mikautadze then made it 2-0 in the second half.

According to the Georgian Times, Bidzina Ivanishvili has pledged to award the national side with £ 8.4 million (equivalent to 30 million Georgian Lari).

They’ll next face Spain in the last-16 of the tournament and there could be an even greater incentive for the 74th-ranked team in the world.

Ivanishvili has claimed that, should they beat Luis de la Fuente’s Spain in the next round, they will earn an additional £8.4million.

A statement read: ’30 million Georgian Lari (GEL) will be awarded to the national team’.

‘At the same time, on the initiative of Bidzina Ivanishvili, in case of winning the eighth-final meeting with Spain and advancing to the next stage, the national team of Georgia will receive an additional 30 million GEL as a reward.

‘The honorary chairman of ‘Georgian Dream’ thanks every player of the football team, the coaching staff and the Georgian fans for this historic and dream victory.’

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
61

Related Articles

Former Celtic Midfielder Landry Nguemo Dies at 38

8 hours ago
Mbappe

Petit Criticizes Mbappe’s Euro 2024 Performances

8 hours ago
Neymar

Neymar Names Top Contenders for Ballon d’Or

8 hours ago

Euro 2024: Georgia Stuns Portugal to Reach Knock-Out Phase

20 hours ago