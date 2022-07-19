Eucharia Anunobi Defends Premarital Sex, Blasts Those Against It

Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has lashed out at those against premarital sex.

She wondered why people who are engaged shouldn’t be allowed to have sex.

“The proponent of this wicked agenda of ‘no s*x before marriage’ must be completely out of their minds,” she said in a video shared to Instagram.

She added: “If they are not out of their mind, how can they recommend such a wicked thing?

“How do I get to know if my intended is good in bed?”

She explained that it’s not easy to abstain from s*x with one you’re attracted to.

She went on to say that those who preach against s*x before marriage are either “castrated eunuchs” or “dry females” who don’t enjoy s*x.

By Sandra Priscilla

Nation Scoops