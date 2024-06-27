EU Leaders Sign Security Deal With Ukraine

European Union leaders have signed a security agreement with Ukraine, kicking off a two-day summit at which they will also set a strategic course for the EU for the next five years and appoint the people who will run the EU’s key institutions.

Leaders of the 27 EU countries, meeting formally for the first time since European elections on June 6-9, gave a warm welcome to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, who made a rare personal appearance in Brussels for the signing ceremony.

The security deal underlines EU support for Kiev, fighting off Moscow’s invasion for a third year, despite gains by the far-right in European elections, uncertainty created by French snap elections and the US presidential vote in November.

Draft conclusions of the summit showed the leaders will reiterate their pledge to support Ukraine as long as it takes, stressing that “Russia must not prevail” and that Ukraine must get back the land annexed by Moscow.

They will also ask EU institutions to work out the details of a G7 deal to provide $53.6 billion in loans for Ukraine that would be serviced by profits generated by Russian central bank assets frozen in the West after Moscow’s attack.

The war in Ukraine laid bare the EU’s lack of preparedness for a conflict as the bloc struggles to supply Kiev with enough weapons against Russia, prompting calls for more EU coordination of defence systems and investment in defence industries.

“We have had been under-investing in our defence and now we have to recover the time that we have lost,” EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on arrival at the summit. “And we have to do a big financial push to increase our defence capabilities. This is not going to be easy.”

