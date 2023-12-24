Estranged Wife Accuses Actor Emeka Ike of Assault

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, Suzanne Emma has opened up on how she was assaulted by the actor when their child eas sick.

She made this known in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the heels of her ex-husband’s recent claims that her allegations of domestic violence against him were false and led to significant losses on his part.

Emma maintained that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

She recounted a specific incident at the hospital when their child was seriously ill, describing how Ike verbally berated her and physically assaulted her.

Emma stated, “There was a time we went to the hospital; my child was sick. We didn’t have money. And I was trying to negotiate with the hospital to treat the child, and we would pay later. It was taking a little bit of time, and he [Emeka Ike] just came in and started yelling at me, ‘You’re a fool.

“You don’t know how to do things. What’s all this? You can’t even talk to them. Who are they? They’re beneath you, and you’re allowing them to do this and all that.

“And I got upset and said, ‘Sir, why are you being a jerk?’ And I went off into the car to sit down. Immediately he [Emeka Ike] was coming into the car; his punch was the first thing that I was seeing on my jaw.”

Recall that a Lagos Island Customary Court dissolved the marriage between Emeka Ike and his wife in 2017 due to incessant battery.

Emma had approached the court on July 13, 2015, seeking to dissolve the 14-year-old marriage with the Nollywood actor.