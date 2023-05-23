Escaped Inmates from Kuje Prison Arrested in Adamawa

Arrested Escapees Identified and Apprehended

The Adamawa State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of two individuals who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Facility. On May 19, 2023, Atiku Ibrahim, aged 37, and Adamu Ibrahim, aged 40, were apprehended by the command’s operatives attached to the Crack Squad. This arrest comes nearly a year after the attack on the facility on June 5, 2022, which resulted in the release of over 500 inmates.

Confessions of Crimes and Lengthy Escape Period

The escapees, who were wanted for various criminal activities, including cattle rustling, were tracked down and captured by the diligent efforts of the police operatives. During their interrogation, Atiku Ibrahim and Adamu Ibrahim admitted to being held in custody at the Kuje Correctional Facility since 2021 on charges related to arms dealing. They also confessed to successfully evading capture and hiding in Adamawa State until their recent arrest.

According to their statements, the escaped inmates were awaiting trial for their alleged involvement in arms dealing and unlawful possession of firearms. Their apprehension has brought to light the extent of their criminal activities and the risks they posed to society during their time on the run.

Handover to Nigeria Correctional Service for Further Action

In response to these developments, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has issued a directive for the immediate handover of the escaped inmates to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Adamawa State. This crucial step ensures that the appropriate legal processes can be followed, and the necessary actions can be taken to address their escape and hold them accountable for their alleged crimes.

The arrest of these escapees serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Adamawa State Police Command to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of the community, and bringing fugitives to justice.