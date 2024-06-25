Eriksson Praises Beckham, Recalls Thoughtful Gesture

Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has praised David Beckham, recalling a memorable gesture from the former Manchester United star.

In an interview with Swedish radio channel P4 Varmland, Eriksson recounted how Beckham once visited him in Sweden, bringing six litres of wine as a gift. The two spent the day discussing football, a visit that left a lasting impression on the veteran manager.

Eriksson’s fond reminiscence highlights Beckham’s generosity and passion for the sport, adding to the enduring legacy of the former England midfielder.

“He came with six litres of wine from dates that were important to me. He had wine from 1948 – the year I was born, very nice of him. He is genuine, he could have been a big diva, but he is quite the opposite,” he said.

“He ate herring and potatoes and elk meat. The previous day he had sent a chef who fixed the food, and then he came and was here for a day.

“We sat chatting, a lot about football. It confirms, in a way, how great he is. He didn’t have to come here. I felt proud that he came.”