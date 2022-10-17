Eriksen Doubtful For Man United, Tottenham Clash – Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag feels it is too early to say whether Christian Eriksen will be fit to play against former club Tottenham on Wednesday.

However, the manager is hopeful that he will be able to call upon the Denmark international again, after an illness ensured the playmaker missed his first match since joining on a free transfer during the close season, as we drew 0-0 with Newcastle United.

The Reds missed the probing play of the 30-year-old, who was voted Player of the Month for September, and, with a trip to Chelsea on the back of the home game with Spurs in midweek, it would be a blow if Eriksen remains on the sidelines.

Register

Ten Hag’s post-match press conference Video

TEN HAG’S POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE

“We miss him when he’s not available,” Ten Hag told Danish station Viaplay at Old Trafford. “But we have a squad and another 11 players on the pitch. So then we have to construct another team and we can bring players from the bench, who are all good.

“I can’t tell [if he will face Spurs]. I know you’re from Denmark, and want to know, and I want to express he’s played fantastic, in this moment, for us. In our team, he really contributes to what we are at this moment.

“I don’t know if he will be available for Wednesday but I hope [so], of course.”

One midfielder who should definitely be back for the 20:15 kick-off against Antonio Conte’s men is Scott McTominay. The Scotland international served a one-match Premier League suspension in Sunday’s draw.

Keeper Martin Dubravka is also available again after being forced to miss the match against his parent club, Newcastle.