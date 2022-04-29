Erik ten Hag Advised To Be Brutal On Man United Players

Newly appointed Manchester United boss, Erik ten Ha, has been advised to be as brutal as Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola if he wants to succeed at the club.

This was issued by former defender Gary Neville, who feels ten Hag must deliver a brutal transition in the summer and send a whole host of players out of Manchester United.

Top stars such as Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic will certainly leave Old Trafford, but Neville feels Ten Hag should allow more of them to move on.

“So if Erik ten Hag is going to be really brutal like Jurgen Klopp was when he first went into Liverpool and got rid of Christian Benteke or when Joe Hart was let go by Pep Guardiola, he’s going to be letting a lot of this lot go.

“I think there’s going to be a massive, massive change and obviously five or six of them are going anyway, because they are out of contract, but I can see even more being let go.

“A real brutal sort of if you like transition.”