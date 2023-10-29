Sports

Erik ten Hag a Total Fraud – Piers Morgan

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
Popular media personality, Piers Morgan, has said Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, is a total fraud.

This was after the club lost 3-0 in the Manchester derby against city rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

In a post on X, Piers Morgan recalled how ten Hag vowed never to lose sleep after showing Cristiano Ronaldo the exit door at United.

He wrote, “As Manchester United get humiliated by City at home, a reminder that Erik Ten Hag drove
@Cristiano out of the club and said he’d lose no sleep over it… and that the same @Cristiano has since scored 43 goals for club & country this year. The guy’s a total fraud.”

