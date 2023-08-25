Era Of Using Propaganda To Promote Govt Policies Over – Information Minister

Muhammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, declared that the era of utilizing propaganda to advance government policies and initiatives has come to an end.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations’ (NIPR) annual general meeting and conference, he outlined his commitment to usher in a new era of transparency.

Idris emphasized that during his tenure, the focus would be on furnishing Nigerians with credible information consistently, and readily admitting errors when they occur.

He highlighted that this administration is dedicated to fostering a fresh approach founded on truth, mutual respect, and empathy, with the aim of bridging the divide between the government and the citizenry.

As a fellow of the NIPR, the minister pledged to operate an open-door policy and assured that his actions would align with these principles. The impending shift in approach is expected to encourage better understanding and collaboration between the government and the people.

“Being a minister will not change anything. My doors are open. My brothers are my brothers; my colleagues are still my colleagues. If the minister fails, the NIPR has failed,” he said.