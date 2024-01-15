Equatorial Guinea Coach Disappointed With Draw Against Super Eagles

Equatorial Guinea coach, Juan Micha, has expressed disappointment at his team’s 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Micha’s side did well to restrain Nigeria despite the offensive of the Super Eagles on the night of Sunday.

This was as he hailed his team, describing them as capable of competing in the tournament.

“I think this selection that I lead is prepared day by day to compete in this tournament.

“I am lucky to know the details of football, having been a high-level player,” he said.

He added his teammates intended to keep their heads on their shoulders and not plunge into euphoria after this encouraging result.

“Our mission is not complete, we still have a lot to do.

“We are in a group stage, this is the first match. We will try to reach the next stage before seeing what happens next.”

Equatorial Guinea will face Guinea-Bissau on Thursday for the second game, while Nigeria faces host ivory Coast.