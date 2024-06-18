EPL 2024/2025 Fixtures Announced

Here are the full fixtures the 38 weeks:

2024/25 Matchweek 1 fixtures

Friday 16 August 2024

20:00 Man Utd v Fulham

Saturday 17 August 2024

12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Arsenal v Wolves

Everton v Brighton

Newcastle United v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa

Sunday 18 August 2024

14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

16:30 Chelsea v Man City

Monday 19 August 2024

20:00 Leicester City v Spurs

Saturday 24 August 2024 (Week 2)

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Ipswich Town

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 31 August 2024 (Week 3)

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Southampton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Spurs

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Man City

Saturday 14 September 2024 (Week 4)

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Fulham v West Ham

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man City v Brentford

Southampton v Man Utd

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 21 September 2024 (Week 5)

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Arsenal

Southampton v Ipswich Town

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 28 September 2024 (Week 6)

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Spurs

Newcastle United v Man City

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 5 October 2024 (Week 7)

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Newcastle United

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

West Ham v Ipswich Town

Saturday 19 October 2024 (Week 8)

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Fulham v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Everton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 26 October 2024 (Week 9)

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Wolves

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Fulham

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

Man City v Southampton

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 2 November 2024 (Week 10)

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Fulham v Brentford

Ipswich Town v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Southampton v Everton

Spurs v Aston Villa

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 9 November 2024 (Week 11)

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Spurs v Ipswich Town

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 23 November 2024 (Week 12)

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Wolves

Ipswich Town v Man Utd

Leicester City v Chelsea

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Liverpool

Saturday 30 November 2024 (Week 13)

Brentford v Leicester City

Brighton v Southampton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Spurs v Fulham

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Tuesday 3 December 2024 (Week 14)

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Man Utd

Aston Villa v Brentford

Everton v Wolves

Fulham v Brighton

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v West Ham

Wednesday 4 December 2024

Man City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Chelsea

Saturday 7 December 2024 (Week 15)

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Arsenal

Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Brighton

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 14 December 2024 (Week 16)

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Brentford

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Ipswich Town

Saturday 21 December 2024 (Week 17)

Aston Villa v Man City

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Southampton

Ipswich Town v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Wolves

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Brighton

Thursday 26 December 2024 (Week 18)

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Fulham

Liverpool v Leicester City

Man City v Everton

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v West Ham

Wolves v Man Utd

Sunday 29 December 2024 (Week 19)

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Chelsea

Leicester City v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle United

Spurs v Wolves

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 4 January 2025 (Week 20)

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v West Ham

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Newcastle United

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 14 January 2025 (Week 21)

Arsenal v Spurs

Brentford v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Brighton

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

West Ham v Fulham

Wednesday 15 January 2025

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Wolves

20:00 Man Utd v Southampton

Saturday 18 January 2025 (Week 22)

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Ipswich Town v Man City

Leicester City v Fulham

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Saturday 25 January 2025 (Week 23)

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brighton v Everton

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Ipswich Town

Man City v Chelsea

Southampton v Newcastle United

Spurs v Leicester City

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday 1 February 2025 (Week 24)

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Leicester City

Ipswich Town v Southampton

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 February 2025 (Week 25)

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Newcastle United

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Man Utd

West Ham v Brentford

Saturday 22 February 2025 (Week 26)

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Man Utd

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Spurs

Leicester City v Brentford

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Tuesday 25 February 2025 (Week 27)

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Man City

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolves v Fulham

20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Wednesday 26 February 2025

Chelsea v Southampton

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town

Saturday 8 March 2025 (Week 28)

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Utd v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 15 March 2025 (Week 29)

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham

Fulham v Spurs

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Wolves

Tuesday 1 April 2025 (Week 30)

AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town

Arsenal v Fulham

Brighton v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

Wednesday 2 April 2025

Chelsea v Spurs

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Brentford

Southampton v Crystal Palace

20:00 Liverpool v Everton

Saturday 5 April 2025 (Week 31)

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Liverpool

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Man City

Spurs v Southampton

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 12 April 2025 (Week 32)

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton v Leicester City

Chelsea v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 19 April 2025 (Week 33)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brentford v Brighton

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Fulham v Chelsea

Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Leicester City v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 26 April 2025 (Week 34)

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Fulham

Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 3 May 2025 (Week 35)

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Ipswich Town

Leicester City v Southampton

Man City v Wolves

West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 10 May 2025 (Week 36)

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Fulham v Everton

Ipswich Town v Brentford

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton

Sunday 18 May 2025 (Week 37)

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Ipswich Town

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Sunday 25 May 2025 (Week 38)

16:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

16:00 Fulham v Man City

16:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham

16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

16:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa

16:00 Newcastle United v Everton

16:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

16:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:00 Spurs v Brighton

16:00 Wolves v Brentford