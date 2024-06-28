Enyinnaya Announces Departure from Rivers United

Rivers United midfielder Kazie Enyinnaya has confirmed his exit from the club. Enyinnaya shared the news on social media, marking the end of his tenure with the Port Harcourt-based team.

Joining the Pride of Rivers at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, Enyinnaya played a crucial role in the team’s success. His contributions were instrumental in Rivers United securing the NPFL title during the 2022/23 season.

Enyinnaya’s next destination remains undisclosed, but his departure signals a new chapter in his career. The utility midfielder is expected to seek opportunities elsewhere, leaving behind a notable legacy at Rivers United.

“Today, I say a big THANK YOU to the fans, supporters, players, coaches and management of Rivers United Football Club for an Amazing four (4) years of great accomplishments,” he stated in his farewell message.

“Together we won one league Trophy, 2x CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalists and a National Team appearance under the colours of Rivers United.

“Being a player of RUFC was an honor, also, having to fight for its pride on the pitch was the best feeling ever.

“Saying goodbye to a club that has given me so much platform to excel is the hardest thing right now, though we have shared both good and bad times but TODAY I take nothing but GOOD MEMORIES away after the expiration of my contract with the team.

“RUFC will always be the pioneer of my success story going forward, even as I bid farewell to the Pride Of Rivers. I wish RUFC more achievement in the nearest future,” he said.