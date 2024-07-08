Environmental Enforcement Actions in Lagos Resident’s Interest – Commissioner

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has said the enforcement actions of the Lagos State Government concerning the sanctity of state environmental laws have been informed by the interest of the greater majority of residents.

According to the Commissioner, most of the enforcement action were pre-emptive and it accounted for the almost zero fatalities that would be have been experienced round the state with the magnitude of rainfall it experienced.

Wahab said this over the weekend during a conversation with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Lagos State chapter led by ESV Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi at the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island.

He explained that for an area like System 1 Odo Iya Alaro, Maryland and adjoining areas, if the Ministry had not taken some hard decisions of removing some structures at Mende Villa Estate, several areas would have experienced unprecedented flooding during the latest rainfalls

He added that the safe pre-emptive measures saved the souls of several residents of Oke Afa/Bucknor who have suffered for several years because a few residents for selfish reasons chose to construct in the middle of the channel.

He reminded all those who take delight in criticizing all actions of the government on the state of the environment for criticism sake without proffering alternativesthat the time for politics is gone and it is now time for governance.

Wahab also charged the estate Surveyors to always engage in due diligence for all construction they want to embark upon or supervise by ensuring that drainage clearance permit is obtained for all structures located near drainages.

He reiterated that the State Government is investing in resilient infrastructure that ensure that the state has the capacity to contain run-off of heavy rainfalls which ensures that few hours after the rainfall, the water subsides.