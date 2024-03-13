Eno Launches Arise Shelter Initiative for the Less Privileged

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has unveiled the Arise Shelter Initiative, aimed at providing housing for the less privileged as part of his administration’s commitment to the ARISE Agenda.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative, Governor Eno emphasized its significance in fulfilling his campaign promise to prioritize the welfare of all citizens in Akwa Ibom State.

The Arise Shelter Initiative is not only addressing the pressing need for shelter but also aligning with the broader goals of the ARISE Agenda, which emphasizes sustainable development and social inclusion.

Governor Eno stressed the belief that every citizen deserves access to safe and dignified housing, regardless of their socioeconomic status. The initiative ensures that houses are equipped with essential amenities like solar power and water facilities, fostering environments where families can thrive and communities can prosper.

This initiative marks a significant step towards building a more equitable and resilient society in Akwa Ibom, reflecting the government’s commitment to leaving no one behind. Governor Eno reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to creating a brighter future for all Akwa Ibomites through initiatives like the Arise Shelter Initiative.