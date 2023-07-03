Enjoy Medical Leave Abroad, Don’t Rush Back Home, Jimoh Ibrahim Urges Akeredolu

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing the Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has advised Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State not to rush his return to the country from his medical leave abroad.

The senator, during a telephone conversation over the weekend, suggested that the governor cancel his return flight and take additional time to relax before resuming his official duties.

Governor Akeredolu recently embarked on a 21-day medical leave abroad and had previously informed the Ondo State House of Assembly of his scheduled return on July 6, 2023, according to a letter he sent.

Senator Ibrahim highlighted the constitutional provision that allows the governor to delegate authority to his deputy while being away. He also drew attention to the extended medical vacation taken by former President Muhammadu Buhari, which lasted nearly six months.

The business mogul said, “Your Excellency, Arakunrin, it is important for you to cancel the date of your return ticket and have a sufficient holiday. You need to rest very well so that you will be adequately fit when you return to duty.

“You’re not a machine, Arakunrin, so you need ample time to rest very well, having been serving the state round the clock for the past seven years.

“The government of Ondo State will continue to run pending your return. So, there’s no need for you to be in a hurry to return.”