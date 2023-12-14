Enhanced Strategic Communication Key to Effective Policing – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called for enhanced strategic communication in achieving effective policing and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria. He made the remark during the annual Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Underlining the theme of the conference, “Enhanced Strategic Communication as the Panacea for Effective Policing and Peaceful Coexistence in Nigeria,” the Minister commended the Nigeria Police Force for recognizing the critical importance of communication in today’s dynamic and complex world. He acknowledged the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to fostering professionalism and respect for human rights within the police force.

The Minister highlighted the myriad challenges faced by Nigeria, including security concerns and social tensions, and stressed that effective law enforcement hinges on effective communication with the communities served. He emphasized that strategic communication is not a luxury but a necessity for building trust, transparency, and accountability, ultimately leading to peaceful coexistence.

Recognizing the challenges of misinformation, cultural nuances, and rapid societal change, the Minister urged law enforcement to adapt and refine their communication strategies. He emphasized the need to leverage technology and embrace a multi-dimensional approach, including utilizing social media, mobile applications, and other digital platforms for real-time engagement and information dissemination.

Furthermore, the Minister stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue and interaction between law enforcement and citizens through town hall meetings, community forums, and other interactive platforms. He stressed the need for a well-informed and communicatively competent police force to effectively serve and protect the people.

Calling for investment in training and capacity building, the Minister encouraged all PPROs to become members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. He emphasized the importance of upholding the code of conduct and adhering to the National Values Charter, soon to be launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure responsible and ethical public service.

The Minister reiterated that enhanced strategic communication is not merely a tool but a philosophy essential for effective policing and a peaceful, harmonious Nigeria. He urged the PPROs and all stakeholders to collaborate in building a nation where communication fosters security, justice, and lasting harmony