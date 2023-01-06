English Premier League table after Thursday’s match between Chelsea and Manchester City (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 17 14 2 1 40 14 44

Man City 17 12 3 2 45 16 39

Newcastle 18 9 8 1 32 11 35

Man Utd 17 11 2 4 27 20 35

Tottenham 18 10 3 5 37 25 33

Liverpool 17 8 4 5 34 22 28

Fulham 18 8 4 6 30 27 28

Brighton 17 8 3 6 32 25 27

Brentford 18 6 8 4 30 28 26

Chelsea 17 7 4 6 20 19 25

Aston Villa 18 6 4 8 20 26 22

Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 17 25 22

Leicester 18 5 2 11 26 31 17

Leeds 17 4 5 8 25 31 17

Nottm Forest 18 4 5 9 13 34 17

Bournemouth 18 4 4 10 18 39 16

West Ham 18 4 3 11 15 24 15

Everton 18 3 6 9 14 24 15

Wolves 18 3 5 10 11 27 14

Southampton 18 3 3 12 15 33 12

