England’s Southgate Remains Optimistic Despite Loss to Brazil

England coach Gareth Southgate maintained a positive outlook despite his team’s narrow 1-0 defeat against Brazil on Saturday. The match served as an opportunity for Southgate to evaluate new additions to his squad as he begins shaping his roster for Euro 2024.

Despite the loss, Southgate remained encouraged by the performance of his team, acknowledging the even nature of the game. The injury-plagued Brazilian side secured the victory with a late goal from their 17-year-old striker Endrick, who found the net in the 80th minute after coming on as a substitute.

In a press conference following the match, Southgate discussed his strategic adjustments and squad selection considerations in light of the upcoming European Championship in Germany. The friendly against Brazil provided valuable insights for Southgate as he weighs his options and assesses the readiness of his players for the upcoming tournament.

“I’m not down on the performance of the team,” the 53-year-old coach said. “The difference in the end was one moment, really… a couple of mistakes decided the game.”