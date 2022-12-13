Engage Your Community, Lagos Neighbourhood Watch Boss Urges Corps Members

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Saftey Agency, Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan has charged the Corp Officers of the Agency to ensure constant engagement and enlightenment of residents of their respective communities.

Prince Oyekan while addressing the Officers at the presentation of Public Address Systems to the 57 Local Government Offices of the Agency’s Corps said, “the people are the owners of security and our duty is to engage and enlighten them constantly to ensure the communities are safer and more secured for all.”

He expressed appreciation to the Mr Governor for the overwhelming support for the Agency and its Corp in a bid to ensure the Agency delivers on its core mandate. “We cannot thank Mr Governor enough for his vision of the THEMES Agenda and the unbriddled support expressed through the periodic procurement and distribution of requisite working tools for this job as he rebrands the Agency”.

Oyekan also warned that the Agency will intesify its monitoring mechanism to ensure that the Corp Officers deliver quality services to the people and concluded with a stiff warning against absenteeism and abandonment of duties.