Energy Is Central To Modern Economy – Minister

The Honourable Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu FNSE, FNICE, has stated that Energy is one of the most important inputs for economic development as the use of energy drives productivity. Adding that productivity is central to the operation of the modern economy.

Engr. Aliyu, stated this recently in Lagos at the opening session of the Nigeria Energy exhibition and conference event held at Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The Honourable Minister, who was ably represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mr. Temitope Fashedemi, FNIM, buttressed that the development of a nation is highly dependent on its per capital energy utilisation. Access to energy is critical in advancing the country’s development.

Engr. Aliyu, while commending the organizers of this epoch event stated that this event has since inception over eight years ago created a unique opportunity to both the public and private sectors to aggregate opinions regarding energy in all its ramifications from generation, energy storage, electric transport infrastructure, transmission to distribution.

Furthermore, the Honourable Minister, said that government on its part in order to ensure the success of this critical aspect of the country’s development is putting together enabling policy engendering data-driven infrastructure, regulations and setting up the right institutions in order to, as much as possible, minimize the challenges associated with investing in the Power Sector. Embedded in in the policies are adequate fiscal incentives for potential investors.

The Honourable Minister commended the Informa Marketers, organizers of the event for ensuring that each year the event gets bigger and better.

The theme of 2022 Energy Conference was “Affordable, Reliable and Sustainable energy through Collaboration”.

Notable topics like “Regulatory Measures for improving the Nigerian Energy Mix”.

“Expanding the Capacity for future power needs – the PPI Initiative and the journey so far” etc. were among the topics discussed by prominent panelist drawn from the operators of the Energy Industry.

More than eighty world class companies attended the exhibition showcasing, advertising and marketing their various products.