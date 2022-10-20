EndSARSMemorial: Buhari Ordered Security Forces That Mauled Protesters – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association, HURIWA, has said the protesters at Lekki toll gate were mauled by security forces ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

HURIWA said this in memory of those believed to have been killed during the EndSARS protest of October 2020.

Today makes it two years since the protest against police brutality was brought to an end by security forces.

The Association wrote, “Lekki genocide is 2…

“2 years back exactly today at the Lekki tollgate a franchise of the family of former Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over three dozen youths wielding Nigeria’s national flags were Mauled down by a rampaging bunch of armed security forces directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to crush the nationwide protests against police brutality by mostly Nigerian youths. The Government also sponsored armed thugs and hoodlums to infiltrate the protest grounds in Abuja and elsewhere to cause maximum chaos and embark on an organiser genocide of the protesters. These heroes will forever be remembered and those who commanded their illegal execution will have their tome soon before global crimes court…”