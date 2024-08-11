EndBadGovernance Protest: Obi Mourns Lives Lost

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed his deepest condolences to all who lost their lives, including the security personnel, during #EndBadGovernance protest that ended on Saturday.

The protest which began on August 1 was to voice outrage against economic hardship which has subjected Nigerians to hunger.

Unfortunately, some deaths and injuries were recorded as security agents engaged to curb the violent turn the protest took in some states.

Reacting, Obi said of the deceased: “These individuals gave their lives while advocating for better governance in our nation. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to all the families who have suffered losses in this struggle. We all share in your grief, as we work together for the betterment of our country.

“May we all find the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss. To those who are wounded and recovering in hospitals and at home, know that our thoughts and prayers are with you for a swift recovery. Your sacrifices for our nation’s cause are deeply appreciated.

“I also want to take this moment to urge all leaders to reflect on the cries of the suffering people and address their legitimate demands. It is crucial for us, the leaders, to urgently address the issues that sparked and fueled these protests.

“Addressing insecurity, fighting corruption, alleviating hardship, and combating poverty are urgent matters that require immediate attention. I call on all leaders to take decisive action to resolve these critical issues.

“May the deceased rest in peace, and may the injured recover fully and swiftly.”