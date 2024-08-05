EndBadGovernance Protest: Abiodun Lauds Ogun Youths for Being Law-Abiding

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called for the patience and understanding of Nigerians, saying that what the present administration needs is time and support for the impact of the current economic policies to be felt by all and sundry.

Prince Abiodun also lauded students and youths in the state for being law-abiding and for taking the path of constructive engagement to voice their discontent during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

The Governor spoke on Monday during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Ijebu-Ode, which took place at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Prince Abiodun noted that although the current economic reality is not peculiar to Nigeria, governments at both the federal and state levels have heard the voices of the protesting Nigerian youths.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to appeal to and thank the youths and students of Ogun State for being law-abiding and for choosing constructive engagement to voice their discontent.

“We have heard your voices; your well-being and welfare are our priority. Both the state and the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will work hand in glove and continue to be responsive to your demands.

“We only request more patience and understanding as the impact of the implementation of the policies to reposition the economy often takes a bit of time.

“The challenges we face are not unique to us in Nigeria; they are global. By coming together, we can overcome these challenges.”

Abiodun charged the newly inaugurated members of the Governing Council to employ their vast and collective wisdom to uplift the college, urging them to ensure that their tenure brings in new and positive developments that would, in turn, complement his administration’s efforts towards building the future of the state.

He noted that the Governing Council members must abide by the oath of office and justify the confidence reposed in them by the state government and the people of the state.

Prince Abiodun added that the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, whose name the institution now bears, is extremely passionate about the development of the institution and has begun to raise funds for its development.

Reflecting on the past, the Governor said the school was established in 1978, adding that it has been instrumental in the development of teachers for the education sector of the state and the country as a whole.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Mr. Wole Sowole, thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of the opportunity to take the institution to the next level.

He promised that his team would work towards ensuring the success of the institution.

Other members of the Governing Council include Engr. Femi Omotayo, Reverend Bola Oyeledun, Maj. Gen. Bamidele Matthew Shafa (Rtd), and Prince Kayode Tejuoso.