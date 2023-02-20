Empowerment: Zulum Releases N100m, Tools To 5,340 Tailors

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has released N100 million and working tools to over 5,340 tailors to enhance their businesses.

The tailors operating under an Amalgamated Tailoring Association with members from different local government areas based in Maiduguri.

Of the combined 5,340 of tailors, about 2,000 of them received N50,000 each totalling N100m, another 2,000 received sewing machines each, 200 of them received industrial machines, 40 received embroidery machines while 100 others got electric generators.

The presentation was made during a brief ceremony held at the multi-purpose hall of the government house, Maiduguri on Sunday.

Zulum announced that Sunday’s intervention was for a first batch as more associations of tailors from across the 27 local government areas will be supported.

“We have distributed N100m through the Borno Renaissance Mico-Finance Bank to 2,000 tailors with another 3,340 receiving different types of working tools that include, industrial machines, butterfly sewing machines, designing machines and electrical generator sets.”

“We will want other tailoring associations to compile list of members from all the 27 local government areas that have not benefited from today’s distribution, so that we support them our 2nd and 3rd distribution exercise,” Zulum said.

Managing Director of Borno Renaissance Micro-Finance Bank, Dr Bello Ibrahim, urged the beneficiaries to make productive use of the intervention.

The event was attended by Borno APC chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, and the party’s candidate for Borno Central Senatorial Election, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan, both of whom supported Governor Zulum during presentation to the 5,340 beneficiaries.